Morrisville Juneteenth Festival Set for June 8

Published on June 4, 2024

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023

Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

Morrisville’s 2024 Juneteenth event will be held June 8 from 11am-2pm, at Shiloh Park (922 Church Street). This year’s event will feature music, historical presentations, entertainment, food trucks, games, a fish fry by Morrisville Education & Community Services Enterprise, and the unveiling of a new mural at Shiloh Park.

There will be no on-site parking for this event. Parking will be available at Church Street Park (5817 Cricket Pitch Way) and Iron Mountain (826 Church Street). Shuttles will run from both parking locations to Shiloh Park.

Visit morrisvillenc.gov/juneteenth for more information about the Juneteenth event.

Juneteenth Morrisville

