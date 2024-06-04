Morrisville Juneteenth Festival Set for June 8

There will be no on-site parking for this event. Parking will be available at Church Street Park (5817 Cricket Pitch Way) and Iron Mountain (826 Church Street). Shuttles will run from both parking locations to Shiloh Park.
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away
-
2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57
-
The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes
-
BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles