Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks Dazzle at Dix Park

The community is invited by City of Raleigh and presenting partner ABC11 to celebrate together at the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks! Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 4, as we bring the holiday festivities back to Dix Park for an unforgettable experience.

This year promises even more fun with a better-than-ever lineup of family-friendly activities. Indulge your taste buds at our expanded food truck court, move and groove with the interactive entertainment on stage, and watch your little ones delight in the enhanced kid zone. And of course, the highlight of the evening, a dazzling firework display that lights up the Raleigh sky.

Gates open and activities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free event parking is available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus. No parking on the Dix Park campus. Free shuttles will operate from downtown’s Moore Square Park to and from Dix Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Please note, the final shuttle leaves Moore Square for Dix Park at 9:00 p.m.

Other options for getting everyone to the event include a family drop-off and rideshare lot, bike corrals off the greenway, scooter drop off zones and ADA parking with circulating shuttles.

Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, small coolers, strollers and wagons. While we encourage attendees to purchase from the over 40 food trucks, bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages is permitted.

Detailed information, including event schedule, parking and shuttle maps, accessibility, what you can and cannot bring with you, etc. is available at raleighnc.gov/fireworks.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks event will be broadcast live on ABC11, including the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Live coverage will also stream on www.abc11.com and all ABC11 streaming channels.

