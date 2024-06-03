Listen Live
Local

Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks Dazzle at Dix Park

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fourth of July

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The community is invited by City of Raleigh and presenting partner ABC11 to celebrate together at the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks! Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 4, as we bring the holiday festivities back to Dix Park for an unforgettable experience.

This year promises even more fun with a better-than-ever lineup of family-friendly activities. Indulge your taste buds at our expanded food truck court, move and groove with the interactive entertainment on stage, and watch your little ones delight in the enhanced kid zone. And of course, the highlight of the evening, a dazzling firework display that lights up the Raleigh sky.

Related Stories

Gates open and activities begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free event parking is available at downtown parking decks and NC State Centennial Campus. No parking on the Dix Park campus. Free shuttles will operate from downtown’s Moore Square Park to and from Dix Park starting at 5:30 p.m. Please note, the final shuttle leaves Moore Square for Dix Park at 9:00 p.m.

Other options for getting everyone to the event include a family drop-off and rideshare lot, bike corrals off the greenway, scooter drop off zones and ADA parking with circulating shuttles.

Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets, small coolers, strollers and wagons. While we encourage attendees to purchase from the over 40 food trucks, bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages is permitted.

Detailed information, including event schedule, parking and shuttle maps, accessibility, what you can and cannot bring with you, etc. is available at raleighnc.gov/fireworks.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks event will be broadcast live on ABC11, including the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Live coverage will also stream on www.abc11.com and all ABC11 streaming channels.

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Dix Park fireworks fourth of july raleigh

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Rosebar
Entertainment

A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo

Rosebar
Local

Enter To Win Tickets To The Taste Of Music Festival in Wake Forest!

The Obama Family Takes Part In A Service Event In Washington DC
Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

8 items
Television

First Look Photos From Season 3 of ‘Bel-Air’ Hints At Summer, Summer, Summer Time Fun & Drama

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close