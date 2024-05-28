Willie Earl Vereen, Member of “The Wilmington Ten,” Passes Away

We are sad to report that Willie Earl Vereen, a member of the group known as “The Wilmington Ten,” passed away on May 25.
As reported by WECT in Wilmington, Vereen passed away in hospice care at 5:30 am. He had been on dialysis for years and was diagnosed with liver cancer two months ago.
In 1971, the Wilmington Ten were falsely convicted of firebombing a store and shooting at firefighters. As a result, they spent nearly a decade in prison. Their convictions were overturned in 1980, after it was discovered that two key witnesses admitted to falsely accusing them. The revelation was hidden by the prosecution in the initial trial.
In addition to Vereen, the other members of the Wilmington Ten were Wayne Moore, Ann Shepard, James McKoy, Marvin Patrick, Reginald Epps, Jerry Jacobs, Connie Tindall, William Wright and Rev. Benjamin Chavis Jr.
A viewing and wake for Vereen will be held on Tuesday (May 28) at John H. Shaw’s Son Funeral Home in Wilmington. A memorial service will be held Wednesday at noon at the Temple of Truth Light and Life Church.
