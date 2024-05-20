Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Bern Nadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
BernNadette Stanis "Make Your Mark Campaign" In Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

As we stated last week, the rollout for Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise (April 27, 2024 – May 4, 2024) is far from over. Actually, the next few “My First Time” stories will be coming straight from the Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas ship!

Next up, we ran into iconic Thelma Evans (Anderson!) actress Bern Nadette Stanis of Good Times fame in the midst of her seaside siesta alongside TV brother and castmate Ralph Carter, who we all know and love as Michael Evans.

 

 

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise

The seasoned thespian decided to share a “MFT” tale about her first time on stage. Although brief, you can tell by the smile on her face, the joy in her laugh and the confidence in which she recalls the story that acting is something she was destined to do. As we watched her keep that decades-spanning Hollywood legacy going back in 2022 on the BET+ series The Family Business, in addition to its upcoming spinoff, The Family Business: New Orleans, it’s clear she has so much more to share with us even as she approaches the big 7-1 later this year.

Have a “good time” watching Bern Nadette Stanis on this week’s segment of My First Time below:

 

 

My First Time: Bern Nadette Stanis Shares The “Good Times” She Had Making Her Stage Debut  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

acting Bern Nadette Stanis Fantastic Voyage Fantastic Voyage 2024 Good Times My First Time

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

DL Hughley Show

10 Classy & Cool Places To Meet Men In The Fall [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

DL Hughley Show

10 Signs Your Man’s Workaholism Has Gone Too Far [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

DL Hughley Show

The People Who Were Mad At Colin Kaepernick Sure Are Silent Now [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close