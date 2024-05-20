Listen Live
Entertainment

Viral Viola Van Horn: Michelle Williams Returns To Broadway In ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Beloved Community Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michelle Williams makes her Broadway return with “Death Becomes Her.” Fans discovered an impressive clip online of her performance. Check out the viral video and learn how to catch the former Destiny’s Child star live and in action.

The singer and Broadway star takes center stage for Broadway musical “Death Becomes Her,” where she portrays Viola Van Horn. The. Musical is based upon the 1992 cult classic that originally starred Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Williams will reprise the role that Isabella Rossellini played in the film.

Most fans may remember Williams as one of the core members of beloved girl R&B group, Destiny’s Child. However, Williams makes her own mark in the arts with some of the most memorable productions over the past 20 years. From “Aida,” “Chicago” “Fela!” and “The Color Purple,” Michelle’s broadway career is impressively stacked.

The Chicago Defender recently caught up with the multi-talented singer, actress and author, where she talks about her involvement in the production, importance of maintaining her mental health and her love for grocery shopping.

“I remember the very first time I hit a Broadway stage in 2003, in Aida,” the star recalls with the Chicago Defender. “And so, it’s amazing. Every couple of years, I find myself in an amazing Broadway production.”

One fan shared a viral clip of her performing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in downtown Chicago. The Grammy award winning talent continues to set stages ablaze with her powerful voice and iconic stage presence.

“Death Becomes Her” runs from April 30 to June 2 before the production heads to Broadway.

Check out a clip from her performance below:

Get more information and tickets here.

Viral Viola Van Horn: Michelle Williams Returns To Broadway In ‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical  was originally published on globalgrind.com

RELATED TAGS

Broadway Death Becomes Her Michelle Williams

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

DL Hughley Show

10 Classy & Cool Places To Meet Men In The Fall [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

DL Hughley Show

10 Signs Your Man’s Workaholism Has Gone Too Far [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

DL Hughley Show

The People Who Were Mad At Colin Kaepernick Sure Are Silent Now [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Entertainment

Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals She’s Pregnant After Exiting RHOP

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close