GOP Bill Makes It Illegal For Non-Citizens To Vote In US Elections … Which Is Already A Crime

One thing about the GOP: Republicans are going to come up with solutions for virtually non-existent problems.
Republicans are going to craft legislation that makes voting more inconvenient under the guise of combating rampant election fraud that virtually every study has shown is not happening in America. Republicans are going to ban critical race theory from schools that aren’t teaching it. They’re going to push policy to combat anit-whiteness in overwhelmingly white cities, states, school districts and work environments. They’re going to use their legislative pens to crack down on the terror threat-level rise in violent crime caused by South American migrants while completely ignoring the migrant crime data that says the opposite is true.
And, apparently, when Republicans get bored, they apparently smush two points of Republican propaganda together in the form of proposed legislation that makes it illegal for illegal immigrants to vote in American elections.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Wait, isn’t it already illegal AF for non-American citizens to vote in American elections?” Well, yes, of course it is. But, again, Republican legislators are not going to let a little thing like reality get in the way of pointless and potentially harmful legislation.
From Mediaite:
On Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans introduced a new bill that would require all states to verify proof of citizenship for every voter in order to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections — something which is already illegal.
The latest legislative push is a key policy of former President Donald Trump who has used this talking point in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. According to the Associated Press, Johnson noted that noncitizens voting represents a “a clear and present danger to the integrity of our election system.”
