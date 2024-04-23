Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin, known as the Hip-hop & Movie Legends Kid ‘N Play, have announced the latest addition to their catalog, a podcast called “The Fun House with Kid ‘N Play.” The podcast celebrates 50+ years of hip-hop and the impact the culture has had across the globe.

Kid ‘N Play are an iconic hip-hop duo with hit singles, successful albums, and starring roles in the classic “House Party” film series. Kid ‘N Play have cemented their place in music and pop culture history, and now, they’re bringing their infectious energy and passion for hip-hop to their latest venture in entertainment, The Fun House. They’ll take you down memory lane with unforgettable conversations that span the breadth of hip-hop culture, with the help of an all-star lineup of guests.

Joining Kid ‘N Play on the first season are:

– Chuck D from Public Enemy and the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

– Roxanne Shanté – Women’s hip hop pioneer

– Kid Capri – Grammy winner & world-renowned DJ

– Treach – Multifaceted entertainer, actor, and lead rapper in Naughty by Nature

– Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence – Hip Hop Hitmaker

– Doug E. Fresh – Beatboxing Pioneer and Record Producer

– Gene “Groove” Allen & Daryl “Chill” Mitchell the actors and duo behind the rap group Groove B Chill group

On the show, Kid ‘N Play features topics from taking someone on a first date at the Olive Garden to stories on how Doug E Fresh got his name from a simple typo. Listeners will also hear exclusive stories from Kid Capri about going on tour with Bernie Mac, breaking records with Beyonce, Biggie, and even Treach, from Naughty By Nature, performing with Michael Jackson. Additionally, the show dives deep into the impact of media on the beef between Biggie & Tupac, providing insightful stories on pivotal moments in hip-hop history.

Kid n Play are not just hosting, with their unique chemistry, they’re curating an experience that’ll make the toughest listener alive laugh along with them. Alongside guest interviews, they kick off each episode with a segment covering the latest headlines in news and entertainment, while sharing their exclusive perspective on Old Skool vs New Skool hitmakers topping the charts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share ‘The Fun House’ with our fans,” said Kid N Play. “For over 30 years, we have broken many barriers through our music, films and animated series, and this podcast is an extension of our personal journey in hip hop and a platform for all of the game changers and fans of the genre to share inside stories that have never been told before”.

“The Fun House with Kid ‘N Play” is available on Urban One Podcasts and all major podcast platforms. Tune in and join the party! Emmy Winner Jodi Gomes serves as the Executive Producer of The Funhouse Podcast produced by Michael Newborn (Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon Show).

