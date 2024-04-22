Listen Live
Local

National Prescription Take Back Day Event

Published on April 22, 2024

Safely dispose of your unneeded or expired prescription and over-the counter medications at the local pharmacies listed below. This is a free service and no questions will be asked.

Join the City of Raleigh Police Department, Department of Equity and Inclusion, and the Substance Use Advisory Commission in addressing the drug overdose epidemic by participating in the DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day. Safeguard your community’s safety and health by responsibly disposing of unneeded medication.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the participating locations below.

Why participate?

  • Protect loved ones from medication misuse and addiction
  • Use a safe, convenient, and free disposal service with no questions asked
  • Educate yourself about the risks of medication abuse and improper disposal

Locations

  • Falls River Pharmacy at 10930 Raven Ridge Rd (North Raleigh)
  • Wegmans at 1200 Wake Towne Dr (North Raleigh)

Need help?

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, reach out to the Substance Use Advisory Commission at suac.raleigh@gmail.com for support and resources.

Together, let’s make our community safer and healthier.

A full list of Year Round Pharmaceutical Disposal Locations can be found online.

 

