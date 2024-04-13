WE2024 Seminar Preview: “She Believed She Could, So She Did”

Karen Clark chats with Nita Piano, founder and CEO of Bold Growth Agency, about another seminar you can check out during Women’s Empowerment 2024. Titled “She Believed She Could, So She Did,” the seminar focuses on the unique strengths of the woman entrepreneur when starting, growing, and maintaining a business. We will discuss the power within that turns perceived stumbling blocks into sturdy steps on the ladder of success.
DETAILS:
Location: 2nd floor Varsity Club
Time: 2:50pm to 3:20pm
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
2024 Women's Empowerment Seminars
2024 Women's Empowerment Vendor List