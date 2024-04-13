WE2024 Seminar Preview: “She Believed She Could, So She Did”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Karen Clark chats with Nita Piano, founder and CEO of Bold Growth Agency, about another seminar you can check out during Women’s Empowerment 2024. Titled “She Believed She Could, So She Did,” the seminar focuses on the unique strengths of the woman entrepreneur when starting, growing, and maintaining a business. We will discuss the power within that turns perceived stumbling blocks into sturdy steps on the ladder of success.

DETAILS:

Location: 2nd floor Varsity Club

Time: 2:50pm to 3:20pm