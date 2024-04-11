Great news!!! The Light 103.9, your inspiration station, has made it to the 1st round for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards for Gospel Music Radio Station of the year!!!
Now, we need your votes to get to the 2nd round… CLICK HERE or Go to stellarawards.com and vote for the light 103.9 for Top Market Station of the Year (search The Light 103.9/Melissa Wade)
We only have a week!!!! The deadline is – Wednesday April 17th so vote NOW!!! And Thank You in advance for your support.
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9 was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy
-
Local Black-Owned Children's Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Hear, My Dear: Rarities Hidden In Marvin Gaye's Legacy You Should Know
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Vendor List