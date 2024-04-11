Listen Live
Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9

Published on April 11, 2024

Great news!!! The Light 103.9, your inspiration station, has made it to the 1st round for the 39th Annual Stellar Awards for Gospel Music Radio Station of the year!!!

Now, we need your votes to get to the 2nd round…  CLICK HERE or Go to stellarawards.com and vote for the light 103.9 for Top Market Station of the Year (search The Light 103.9/Melissa Wade)

We only have a week!!!!   The deadline is – Wednesday April 17th  so vote NOW!!!  And Thank You in advance for your support.

Vote Round 1 Of The Stellar Awards For The Light 103.9  was originally published on thelightnc.com

