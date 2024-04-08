Listen Live
Free Document Shredding Event In Chatham County

Published on April 8, 2024

Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling will host a free document shredding event on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is open to all Chatham County residents and will be held at the Solid Waste & Recycling Main Facility, located at 28 County Services Road, Pittsboro.

“Whether you recycle at the Collection Centers or at your curb, your recyclables go to a facility to be sorted,” says Shannon Culpepper, Recycling & Education Specialist. “Anything that is too small, including small pieces of paper, cannot be sorted correctly. Documents shredded through a shredding service can be recycled though, because they are taken directly to a paper recycler.”

This service provides an opportunity for residents to safely destroy and recycle old tax records, credit card statements, and other personal documents. Items like junk mail, magazines, etc. do not need to be shredded. Residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of documents from their household for free shredding. Businesses are not allowed, including home businesses.

Residents will need to unload their documents and put them into a cart. Papers should be removed from folders or files, as those items do not need to be shredded and can go in the recycling bin. Do not bring CDs, tapes, etc.; throw those items in the trash.

Backyard compost bins will also be sold for $45 and kitchen collectors for $5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 20. Composting is a great way to reduce waste at home and staff will be onsite to answer questions. Cash, checks, and cards are accepted (all cards have a 3% fee). See details about the compost bins at www.chathamcountync.gov/composting.

On April 20, Solid Waste & Recycling is also hosting a Household Hazardous Waste event from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Main Facility (note the different end time). The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will also be on site to collect unwanted medications- no needles, sharps, or liquids. Learn more at www.chathamcountync.gov/hhw.

For additional event information, residents should visit www.chathamcountync.gov/recycle or contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516 or recycle@chathamcountync.gov.

