Listen Live
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, being sentenced to one year of domestic violence and assault counseling in case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning, ordering Majors to complete a 52 week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy. (ETOnline)

Related Stories

The sentencing comes nearly four months after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial, Majors was initially set to be sentenced in January, but it was delayed to April due to motions filed by his legal team. The motions were dismissed last Wednesday, according to Variety.com. Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning.

The judge also granted a full protective order for Jabbari. Majors could face a year in jail if terms are violated.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her victim impact statement, “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors was accompanied in court by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, family, and supporters. He made no statement in court.

 

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

RELATED TAGS

assault counseling Jonathan Majors Sentenced

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Book pages flying in the library
Local

Local Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats

Superstars Of Jazz Fusion Featuring Roy Ayers
Local

Don’t Miss Jazz Flutist Althea Rene At Missy Lane’s This Weekend

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Women's Empowerment 2020 VENDORS
Shop

2024 Women’s Empowerment Vendor List

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Foxy NC Logo
Uncategorized

Join The Foxy Email List Today!

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close