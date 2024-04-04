Today Thursday April 4th is National Burrito Day and Moe’s, Qdoba, and Taco Bell all have deals.
Here’s a list of deals:
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering guests a buy-one-get-one-free burrito bowl or burrito on Thursday. The offer is available when ordering online or in-store.
- Baja Fresh has BOGO burritos from April 1-4 for rewards members who use the code BURRITO2024 when ordering online.
- Qdoba get a free burrito to customers who purchase an entrée and drink on Thursday. The only catch is that you must be a reward member to snag the freebie.
- Taco Bell isn’t handing out burritos this year but rewards members can try the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco for free on April 4, no purchase necessary
source: USAtoday.com
Melissa’s Grub Plug: National Burrito Day Freebies was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
-
SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]
-
John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts
-
God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame
-
Local Black-Owned Children's Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats