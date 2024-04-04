Listen Live
Melissa’s Grub Plug: National Burrito Day Freebies

Published on April 4, 2024

Grub Plug

Today Thursday April 4th is National Burrito Day and Moe’s, Qdoba, and Taco Bell all have deals.

Here’s a list of deals:

  1. Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering guests a buy-one-get-one-free burrito bowl or burrito on Thursday. The offer is available when ordering online or in-store.
  2. Baja Fresh has BOGO burritos from April 1-4 for rewards members who use the code BURRITO2024 when ordering online.
  3. Qdoba   get a free burrito to customers who purchase an entrée and drink on Thursday. The only catch is that you must be a reward member to snag the freebie.

  4. Taco Bell  isn’t handing out burritos this year but rewards members can try the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco for free on April 4, no purchase necessary

 

source:  USAtoday.com

 

 

Melissa’s Grub Plug: National Burrito Day Freebies  was originally published on thelightnc.com

