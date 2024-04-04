Hip-Hop Legends Reunite as Fat Joe and Friends Light Up the Historic Apollo Theater

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Apollo Theater has for over 90 years served as a beacon of Black culture in the heart of Harlem, New York. Tuesday, a historic evening of hip-hop was held hosted by Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling artist Fat Joe who announced he was doing this for his love of community and the culture.

“I started out at the Apollo Theater. I was winning the Apollo every week and I couldn’t understand how. I had to sit back and think how I kept doing it. People just loved me and they went crazy every time I came out. My first single ‘Flow Joe’ was performed there.”

The popular radio personality and podcast host Angie Martinez told the crowd “Joe ain’t making any money off this, it’s all about love.”

Renowned for his unparalleled lyrical prowess and magnetic stage presence, Fat Joe’s Bronx roots have shaped him into a hip-hop icon. The Bronx native went down memory lane saying his passion for hip-hop began early.

“In my projects, I would see Melly Mel and Scorpio all the time. These guys were the biggest rappers on earth so for the first ten years of hip-hop, everyone that was popping was born in the Bronx. One day I watched Melly Mel playing basketball and the next day I see him at the Grammys with Chaka Khan. It was so unreal but I was blessed to be born in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop.”

The audience was treated to an unforgettable performance featuring chart-topping hits such as “Lean Back” and “All the Way Up,” which he performed with original Terror Squad member and now solo star Remy Ma., stirring nostalgia among fans.

The event, titled “Fat Joe and Friends,” promised an electrifying concert experience for music lovers, and it certainly delivered. Among the star-studded lineup were iconic names in the industry, including R & B Queen Mary J Blige who stayed and danced in the balcony thru the entire set.

But the surprises didn’t end there. The stage lit up with performances from legendary acts such as The Lox, Dipset, Lil Kim, and Ashanti, each bringing their unique style and energy to the Apollo’s historic theater. Together, they created an atmosphere pulsating with the essence of hip-hop, showcasing the genre’s evolution and enduring impact.

As the night unfolded, it became evident that Fat Joe and his friends had not only put on a show but had also paid homage to the roots of hip-hop while celebrating its vibrant future. The Apollo once again proved itself as a beacon of artistic excellence and a platform for musical innovation, leaving the audience with memories to cherish for years to come. The theater continues to hold the popular and often hilarious amateur night every Wednesday and on Friday will host a conversation between popular anchor Joy Ried and Rachel Maddow.

Other NY events that has the city excited include the Mary J Blige Strength of of a Woman conference where she will reunite with Fat Joe, along with Tiffany Haddish, Lola Brooke, Jill Scott, and 50 Cent.

And the Hot 97 annual summer jam which will feature Offset, Sexyy Redd, Doja Cat and Method Man.

If you’re not a native and are planning a trip to NY, you might want to include these on your calendar.

Article by Jazmyn Summers.

Hip-Hop Legends Reunite as Fat Joe and Friends Light Up the Historic Apollo Theater was originally published on blackamericaweb.com