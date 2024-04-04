Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation!
For March, we’re honoring Bishop Clifton Cortez Winston of Word Of Truth Church in Raleigh! Bishop Winston was nominated by Gwen B. of Raleigh. Here’s what Gwen had to say!
He’s an extraordinary man after God’s own heart. Bishop preaches outside the four walls. He not only preach the word, but he lives the word. His walk matches his talk. We, at Word of Truth, thank God for him.
Join us as we celebrate Bishop Clifton Cortez Winston, our Pastor of The Month for March 2024!
Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month! was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago
-
SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]
-
John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts
-
God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of “God Bless The U.S.A.” Fame
-
Local Black-Owned Children's Bookstore Forced To Move After Receiving Hate Mail And Death Threats