Fuquay-Varina Food Truck Rodeo This Weekend

Published on April 1, 2024

Join us for the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Food Truck Rodeo on April 7. Enjoy live music from Smile, a Kids Zone with face painting and a bounce house, and delicious offerings from nine trucks:

  • Chick N’ Que
  • Tacos Las Gringas
  • Lobster Dogs
  • Tombachi
  • Hot Spot
  • Royal Cheesecake and Varieties
  • Fairy Tales Concessions
  • Pelican’s SnoBalls
  • Mr. A’s Beignets

 

