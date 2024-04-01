Fuquay-Varina Food Truck Rodeo This Weekend

Join us for the Town of Fuquay-Varina’s Food Truck Rodeo on April 7. Enjoy live music from Smile, a Kids Zone with face painting and a bounce house, and delicious offerings from nine trucks:
- Chick N’ Que
- Tacos Las Gringas
- Lobster Dogs
- Tombachi
- Hot Spot
- Royal Cheesecake and Varieties
- Fairy Tales Concessions
- Pelican’s SnoBalls
- Mr. A’s Beignets
