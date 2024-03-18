Listen Live
Local

Easter Eggstravaganza In Wake Forest

Published on March 18, 2024

3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Join us for an EGG-citing Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 23, at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road.

Hop on over to Joyner Park for a “sunny-side” time filled with Easter joy! This year, we’ve spruced things up to ensure a positively “over-easy” experience.

No more feeling be”deviled.” Join us on the Bunny Trail any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to “poach” your eggs. That’s right! No more “hard scramble” leaving you “fried.” You now have two hours to leisurely hop in and collect your eggs – entirely at your convenience.

Don’t miss out on the EGG-citement! DJ Royal will be pumping out fun tunes while a roaming magician and bubble artist will keep you entertained. The kiddos can unleash their creativity with Easter-themed crafts.

And guess what? The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance to spread Easter cheer! Bring your cameras and get ready for some EGG-STRA special moments.

Let’s make this Easter a memory to cherish! Don’t forget to tag us in your photos with #WFPRCR and #TOWFeggstravaganza for a chance to be featured.

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

An Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt will cater to children with disabilities and their families from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The purpose of this egg hunt is to provide a fun, safe, family-friendly environment that allows children who may have difficulty participating in a traditional egg hunt the opportunity to hunt for Easter eggs. Bring a buddy to help if needed.

The Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt will take place in the small grassy field in front of the historic barns.

 

