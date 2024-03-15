Wake Forest Highlights Minority/Women-Owned Businesses

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) will host the 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo Saturday, March 16, from 1-4 p.m. at Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Overview

Over 20 area minority and women-owned businesses are expected to participate in the expo designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in our community.

Local businesses already scheduled to participate include Aging Care Matters, Ataraxis Travel, Body20, Cryo Wake Forest Recovery & Wellness Spa, Kwench Juice Café, Remarkable Reflexology LLC, and Well Kept Brands.

According to a 2023 report, of all US businesses, only 2% are Black-owned, just 6% are Hispanic-owned, and only 5% are women-owned.

The 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo will bring enterprising professionals together from the Wake Forest community to network and showcase their products and services.

Participating Businesses

A special thanks to the following businesses scheduled to participate in the 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo:

Aging Care Matters Angie’s Creations Arise Coworking Community & Event Space Ataraxis Travel At Home Counseling Banyan Wellness Body 20 Box Tech LLC Coach Val Customized Fitness Concinnity Health Costa Rican Coffee House Flourish Your Drip Kelly’s Kritters Kindness With Kass Kwench Juice Café Mapp To Fitness Moving Forward with Nellie Next Move Realty Nicole Yvette Signature Events, LLC Press On Wellness, LLC Queen of Emp Regenerating Waves Remarkable Reflexology RoboCode Explorers SBA Services Simply Medley Realty Transformation Counseling & Consulting, PLLC Triangle Project Consultants UTAR Well Being Spa Well Kept Brands

