Wake Forest Highlights Minority/Women-Owned Businesses

Published on March 15, 2024

Networking in Color- Business Card Exchange

Source: Networking in action / Thinkstock

The Wake Forest Human Relations Council (HRC) will host the 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo Saturday, March 16, from 1-4 p.m. at Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road.

The event is free and open to everyone.

Overview

Over 20 area minority and women-owned businesses are expected to participate in the expo designed to increase recognition and opportunities for minority and women business owners in our community.

Local businesses already scheduled to participate include Aging Care Matters, Ataraxis Travel, Body20, Cryo Wake Forest Recovery & Wellness Spa, Kwench Juice Café, Remarkable Reflexology LLC, and Well Kept Brands.

According to a 2023 report, of all US businesses, only 2% are Black-owned, just 6% are Hispanic-owned, and only 5% are women-owned.

The 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo will bring enterprising professionals together from the Wake Forest community to network and showcase their products and services.

 

Participating Businesses

A special thanks to the following businesses scheduled to participate in the 2024 Minority & Women-Owned Business Expo:

  1. Aging Care Matters

  2. Angie’s Creations

  3. Arise Coworking Community & Event Space

  4. Ataraxis Travel

  5. At Home Counseling

  6. Banyan Wellness

  7. Body 20

  8. Box Tech LLC

  9. Coach Val Customized Fitness

  10. Concinnity Health

  11. Costa Rican Coffee House

  12. Flourish Your Drip

  13. Kelly’s Kritters

  14. Kindness With Kass

  15. Kwench Juice Café

  16. Mapp To Fitness

  17. Moving Forward with Nellie

  18. Next Move Realty

  19. Nicole Yvette Signature Events, LLC

  20. Press On Wellness, LLC

  21. Queen of Emp

  22. Regenerating Waves

  23. Remarkable Reflexology

  24. RoboCode Explorers

  25. SBA Services

  26. Simply Medley Realty

  27. Transformation Counseling & Consulting, PLLC

  28. Triangle Project Consultants

  29. UTAR

  30. Well Being Spa

  31. Well Kept Brands

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Foxy 107.1-104.3

