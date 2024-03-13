U.S. Embassy in Haiti Reinforces Security Amid Rising Gang Violence

Security at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti has been reinforced as the situation worsens in the country. The U.S. military airlifted personnel to the embassy compound in Port-au-Prince, aiming to bolster security measures and facilitate the departure of nonessential staff. The move comes amid escalating gang violence in the area surrounding the embassy.

The neighborhood where the embassy is located is largely under the control of gangs, prompting concerns for the safety of embassy personnel and visitors. The reinforcement of security follows standard procedures for embassy security worldwide, with a focus on ensuring the safety of U.S. personnel. It’s emphasized that no Haitians were onboard the military aircraft involved in the operation.

Efforts to address the security situation in Haiti have faced challenges, including attempts to deploy a U.N.-authorized security force. Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been seeking international assistance to combat the gangs, but logistical and legal hurdles have impeded these efforts.

The Dominican Republic, which shares a border with Haiti, has also expressed concerns about the deteriorating security situation. Dominican President Luis Abinader stated that Henry is not welcome in the country due to safety reasons, reflecting the broader regional concerns about instability in Haiti.