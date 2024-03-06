Don’t Miss The Easter Egg Hunt In Fuquay-Varina!!

March 23, 10 am (immediately after Egg Hunt) – 2 pm
Bring your peeps to Downtown Fuquay-Varina and fill your baskets with treats from participating merchants. The Downtown Candy Hop is rain or shine, immediately following the Town of Fuquay-Varina Egg Hunt.
Learn more about the Candy Hop here.
Easter Egg-cellent Park Adventure
March 16 – March 30
Join Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources for an egg hunt through the parks!
Starting March 16, 10 large wooden eggs will be hidden in 10 of the Town’s parks and facilities: Mineral Spring Park, South Park, Falcon Park, FV Arts Center, Honeycutt Rd Park, Carroll Howard Johnson Environmental Park, James A. Campbell Park, Library Park, Fleming Loop Park, and Hilltop Needmore Town Park & Preserve.
Each egg has a unique pattern & number designed by the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center.
There are two ways to participate:
- Complete the worksheet of 4 eggs by drawing the pattern (as best you can!) or labeling the number of the specific Park egg you find. Submit your worksheet to the Community Center by Saturday, March 30 at 4:00 pm to receive your prize. You can only receive your prize if you complete at least 4 different eggs!
- Can you find all 10? If you find all 10 eggs, copy the pattern (as best you can!) or number on your worksheet and bring it to the Community Center to enter a drawing for a chance to win a Fuquay-Varina Swag Bag! Enter by March 30th at 4 pm. Winners will be announced and contacted by 5 pm on Monday, April 1st.
Download the worksheet here
Fuquay-Varina Woman’s Club Easter Parade Contest
Registration deadline: March 12
Entries on display: March 11 – March 23
Decorate a spring hat or basket to win prizes! The Fuquay-Varina Woman’s Club, in conjunction with the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, is pleased to announce the Annual Easter Parade Basket/Hat Decorating Competition.
Learn how to participate and view the entries here.