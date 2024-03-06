Listen Live
News

Don’t Miss The Easter Egg Hunt In Fuquay-Varina!!

Published on March 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Join us on March 23rd at 10am for the return of our Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Fleming Loop Park!The Easter Bunny will be on-site to help kick off the annual egg hunt with Town Mayor Blake Massengill.

Don’t forget your baskets and cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny! The hunt starts promptly at 10 am, so please arrive early. Be on the lookout for the golden eggs (2 in each age group) to win a special prize!

Fields are separated by age groups:

  • Field 1: Ages 8 – 10
  • Field 2: Ages 4 & Under
  • Field 3: Ages 5-7

Related Stories

Directions to the Egg Hunt at Fleming Loop Park: From W Academy St. turn left on Fleming Loop Rd. You will take the first entrance on the left into Fleming Loop Park. Fields 1 – 3 will be on your left. Parking is available in designated spots only. Fuquay-Varina Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources staff will be on-site to help guide you to your field.

Extra parking is available at South Park if needed (820 S Main Street).

Downtown Candy Hop

March 23, 10 am (immediately after Egg Hunt) – 2 pm

Bring your peeps to Downtown Fuquay-Varina and fill your baskets with treats from participating merchants. The Downtown Candy Hop is rain or shine, immediately following the Town of Fuquay-Varina Egg Hunt.

Learn more about the Candy Hop here.

Easter Egg-cellent Park Adventure

March 16 – March 30

Join Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources for an egg hunt through the parks!

Starting March 16, 10 large wooden eggs will be hidden in 10 of the Town’s parks and facilities: Mineral Spring Park, South Park, Falcon Park, FV Arts Center, Honeycutt Rd Park, Carroll Howard Johnson Environmental Park, James A. Campbell Park, Library Park, Fleming Loop Park, and Hilltop Needmore Town Park & Preserve.

Each egg has a unique pattern & number designed by the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center.

There are two ways to participate:

  1. Complete the worksheet of 4 eggs by drawing the pattern (as best you can!) or labeling the number of the specific Park egg you find. Submit your worksheet to the Community Center by Saturday, March 30 at 4:00 pm to receive your prize. You can only receive your prize if you complete at least 4 different eggs!
  2. Can you find all 10? If you find all 10 eggs, copy the pattern (as best you can!) or number on your worksheet and bring it to the Community Center to enter a drawing for a chance to win a Fuquay-Varina Swag Bag! Enter by March 30th at 4 pm. Winners will be announced and contacted by 5 pm on Monday, April 1st.

Download the worksheet here

Fuquay-Varina Woman’s Club Easter Parade Contest

Registration deadline: March 12

Entries on display: March 11 – March 23

Decorate a spring hat or basket to win prizes! The Fuquay-Varina Woman’s Club, in conjunction with the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, is pleased to announce the Annual Easter Parade Basket/Hat Decorating Competition.

Learn how to participate and view the entries here.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Easter Easter Egg Hunt Fuquay-Varina

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close