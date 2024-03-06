Don’t Miss The Easter Egg Hunt In Fuquay-Varina!!

Join us on March 23rd at 10am for the return of our Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Fleming Loop Park!The Easter Bunny will be on-site to help kick off the annual egg hunt with Town Mayor Blake Massengill.

Don’t forget your baskets and cameras for pictures with the Easter Bunny! The hunt starts promptly at 10 am, so please arrive early. Be on the lookout for the golden eggs (2 in each age group) to win a special prize!

Fields are separated by age groups:

Field 1: Ages 8 – 10

Field 2: Ages 4 & Under

Field 3: Ages 5-7

Directions to the Egg Hunt at Fleming Loop Park: From W Academy St. turn left on Fleming Loop Rd. You will take the first entrance on the left into Fleming Loop Park. Fields 1 – 3 will be on your left. Parking is available in designated spots only. Fuquay-Varina Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources staff will be on-site to help guide you to your field.

Extra parking is available at South Park if needed (820 S Main Street).