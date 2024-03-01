LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Melissa Wade talked with Rev. William Barber about the Poor People’s Campaign Mass Voter Mobilization Mass Assemblies.

SATURDAY 3/2: Poor People’s Campaign, Impacted People, Faith Leaders, to Hold Mass Assemblies at Statehouses Across 32+ States, Demand Legislators End Death by Poverty

Movement leaders, poor people unite behind promise to mobilize and ‘Wake the Sleeping Giant’ of 15 million poor and low-wage voters across nation

Mass assemblies launch 40 weeks of action in the lead-up to the election, when poor voters pledge to oust candidates who fail to put an end to policy murder

Launch held at statehouses, where legislators have the power to address poverty being the fourth leading cause of death in the United States

Saturday’s Mass Assembly At Raleigh’s State Capital was originally published on thelightnc.com