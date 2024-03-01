Don’t Miss Sheryl Underwood At Raleigh Improv This Weekend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

One of our favorite comedians, Sheryl Underwood is at the Raleigh Improv this weekend with two shows on Friday and two shows on Saturday.

Sheryl called into Foxy 107/104 to chat about her comedy show and her weight-loss journey.

Sheryl Underwood is a savvy businesswoman philanthropist and a multi-faceted multi-media entrepreneur who is recognized as one of the most articulate well-informed women of our time. She is a much sought after entertainer and public speaker who is described as one of the world’s brightest contemporary humorists. Underwood is Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Pack Rat Productions Inc. and is the 23rd International President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. the only full-time entertainer to ever hold the sorority’s highest post.