Listen Live
Local

Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings

Published on March 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
field with trees

Source: Martin Barraud / Getty

On March 4-6, 2024, the city of Rocky Mount Tree Advisory Board will be giving away 3,000 Eastern Redbud tree seedlings in the atrium of Business & Collection Services located at 224 S. Franklin Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event is first

come, first served and the limit is two trees per person until supplies last.

Low-growing trees, such as the Eastern Redbud, reach a maximum height of 25-30 feet and are suitable for planting near power lines. Eastern Redbud trees are also deciduous, which means they lose their leaves during the winter. Planting deciduous trees on the south and west sides of the home saves energy by providing shade in the summer and allowing sunlight to warm the home in the winter. This annual effort helps to keep Rocky Mount beautiful and promotes proper tree planting around utility lines in our community.

Related Stories

Before planting trees, Rocky Mount residents are reminded to first call 811 at least three business days beforehand to have underground utilities located. Even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. The 811 hotline is the national

call-before-you-dig number and is a free resource to assist in locating underground utilities for professional excavators and homeowners.

For more information about the annual tree giveaway, please call (252) 972-1269.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Rocky Mount

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close