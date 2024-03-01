Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

On March 4-6, 2024, the city of Rocky Mount Tree Advisory Board will be giving away 3,000 Eastern Redbud tree seedlings in the atrium of Business & Collection Services located at 224 S. Franklin Street from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event is first

come, first served and the limit is two trees per person until supplies last.

Low-growing trees, such as the Eastern Redbud, reach a maximum height of 25-30 feet and are suitable for planting near power lines. Eastern Redbud trees are also deciduous, which means they lose their leaves during the winter. Planting deciduous trees on the south and west sides of the home saves energy by providing shade in the summer and allowing sunlight to warm the home in the winter. This annual effort helps to keep Rocky Mount beautiful and promotes proper tree planting around utility lines in our community.

Before planting trees, Rocky Mount residents are reminded to first call 811 at least three business days beforehand to have underground utilities located. Even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. The 811 hotline is the national

call-before-you-dig number and is a free resource to assist in locating underground utilities for professional excavators and homeowners.

For more information about the annual tree giveaway, please call (252) 972-1269.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark