The past NC elections bought in, for the first time, three Black women to lead their communities.
Making history is the Mayor of Henderson Melissa Elliott, Carrboro Mayor Barbara Foushee, and Mayor of Butner Dr. Linda Jordan.
In communities where there has never been a black woman to lead, now there are 3 newly elected Mayors who will lead their small towns.
Read more at source: ABC11
BHM: Black Women Mayors Make History In NC was originally published on thelightnc.com
