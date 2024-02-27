Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bull City – Durham on Friday to discuss building a strong economy and entrepreneurship.
Harris will be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. This will be her 2nd trip to NC this year and elections get closer and NC is a key battle state.
source: ABC11
VP Kamala Harris In Durham On Friday was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 39
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash
-
Raleigh Lawyer Charged with Felony Secret Peeping
-
Wait...Is That A Picture Of Nicki Minaj's Butt FOLDING IN HALF?? [PHOTOS]