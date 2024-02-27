LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Bull City – Durham on Friday to discuss building a strong economy and entrepreneurship.

Harris will be joined by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. This will be her 2nd trip to NC this year and elections get closer and NC is a key battle state.

source: ABC11

VP Kamala Harris In Durham On Friday was originally published on thelightnc.com