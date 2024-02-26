Listen Live
Local

Erykah Badu and Rapsody are Collabing on New Song Called 3AM

Published on February 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rapsody

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital

This is not a drill! Erykah Badu and North Carolina’s very own, Rapsody, are collabing on a new track!

The two stars previewed their new song at Badu’s 53 birthday celebration. The event took place in Dallas, Texas.

According to Rapsody’s Instagram, the song will be called 3:AM and will be for “the lovers, the heartbreakers, and the heartbroken.”

Now neither of the two have announced when the song will drop but based on the preview, we can expect it to be soulful with a splash of that North Carolina rap we love.

Also, did you peep Erykah Badu’s outfit? Mama had the body ody out!

Read the full story here.

Erykah Badu and Rapsody are Collabing on New Song Called 3AM  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close