Don’t Miss The Wake Forest Film Festival

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, 405 S. Brooks St., will host the 2024 Wake Forest Film Festival this Friday and Saturday, March 1-2. Intended for filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a good story, the film showcase will engage audiences with films of all lengths and genres, including short and feature, documentary, sci-fi, music, family, and student (high school and college).

The Renaissance Centre invited many of today’s most promising and accomplished local, national, and international filmmakers from our community and around the world to submit their original works and become a part of the 2024 film festival. Altogether, those filmmakers submitted 81 films for consideration with 18 vibrant and diverse works selected to be featured during this year’s event. The complete schedule, including movie titles and times, is available on the Renaissance Centre website at http://bit.ly/WFFilmFestival.

Tickets to the two-day event are $20 and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/WFRenCenTix, in person at the RC Box Office, or by calling 919-435-9458.

For more information, call the Renaissance Centre at 919-435-9458 or email rcboxoffice@wakeforestnc.gov.

