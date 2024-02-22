Black History Month- Landing Pages
Black History Month

Black History Month 2024 Events In Carrboro

Published on February 22, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
Pediatric Check-up

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty

This weekend, the Town of Carrboro continues its Black History Month programs with a health and wellness fair on Saturday and a concert featuring Mary Williams on Sunday. Our events are free, and families are welcome!

Black History Month in Carrboro – February 2024

  • Saturday, Feb. 24 – Health & Wellness Fair  10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

    Join us for the 2024 Health & Wellness Fair. All ages are welcome to this free community event. Gain knowledge and receive information about best practices for a healthy lifestyle. There will be health screenings, blood pressure checks, food and raffles.

  • Sunday, Feb. 25 – Black History Month Concert featuring Mary Williams3 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510

    Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

    When you listen to Mary D. Williams, you’re hearing the voice of a great singer; you’re also hearing the voices of the elders and the ancestors. Her knowledge of music and the culture from which it emerged is rooted in serious scholarly work.

  • Celebrating Black America Carrboro YouTube Playlist

    Check out the many videos and programs produced by the Town of Carrboro at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5JEg4H8hocMJtHpbLdFxWzbnhEcm_OO2&;si=criDMlN1pW35fYPa

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

