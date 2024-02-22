Black History Month 2024 Events In Carrboro

This weekend, the Town of Carrboro continues its Black History Month programs with a health and wellness fair on Saturday and a concert featuring Mary Williams on Sunday. Our events are free, and families are welcome!
- Learn more at https://www.carrboronc.gov/2978/Black-History-Month
- For more information, please contact Recreation Supervisor Michelle Blume at mblume@carrboronc.gov
Black History Month in Carrboro – February 2024
- Saturday, Feb. 24 – Health & Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510
Join us for the 2024 Health & Wellness Fair. All ages are welcome to this free community event. Gain knowledge and receive information about best practices for a healthy lifestyle. There will be health screenings, blood pressure checks, food and raffles.
- Sunday, Feb. 25 – Black History Month Concert featuring Mary Williams3 p.m. at Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro NC 27510
Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!
When you listen to Mary D. Williams, you’re hearing the voice of a great singer; you’re also hearing the voices of the elders and the ancestors. Her knowledge of music and the culture from which it emerged is rooted in serious scholarly work.
- Celebrating Black America Carrboro YouTube Playlist
Check out the many videos and programs produced by the Town of Carrboro at https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5JEg4H8hocMJtHpbLdFxWzbnhEcm_OO2&;si=criDMlN1pW35fYPa
