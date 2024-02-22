Black History Month 2024 Events In Carrboro

Join us for the 2024 Health & Wellness Fair. All ages are welcome to this free community event. Gain knowledge and receive information about best practices for a healthy lifestyle. There will be health screenings, blood pressure checks, food and raffles.

Going To See Beyonce? Here Are The Items You Need To Take With You!

Celebrate local Black artists and their contribution to our area’s vibrant music scene. This concert is free and open to all. Families are welcome!

When you listen to Mary D. Williams, you’re hearing the voice of a great singer; you’re also hearing the voices of the elders and the ancestors. Her knowledge of music and the culture from which it emerged is rooted in serious scholarly work.