UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash

Two UNC-Chapel Hill students have been charged in a car crash that claimed the life of another student.
As reported by WRAL, Chapel Hill Police responded to a single-car crash at the intersection of Raleigh and W. Barbee Chapel Roads on Sunday, Jan. 21 at around 2:30 am.
20-year-old Mary Elizabeth Rotunda of Greensboro was identified as the deceased victim. Rotunda was a passenger in the car. Another passenger, 21-year-old NC Central student Brianna Pinson, and the driver, 20-year-old UNC student Flemeeja Brewer, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
As the driver, Brewer is now facing multiple charges:
- Felony death by vehicle
- Felony serious injury by vehicle
- Involuntary manslaughter
- Driving while impaired
- Speeding
- Failure to maintain lane control
- Driving after consuming while under 21
- Fraudulent use of ID to commit underage offense
- Transport/possession of an open container of alcoholic beverage
- Careless and reckless driving
- Exceeding a posted speed
The driver of another car, 20-year-old UNC football player Zachary Rice, was also charged with driving after consuming while under 21, consuming/possession of alcohol under 21 and exceeding a posted speed limit.
Brewer is scheduled to appear in court on February 19, while Rice’s hearing is scheduled for March 7.
