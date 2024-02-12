For all intents and purposes, 2000s then-teen heartthrob Sammie could’ve easily become a nice and fuzzy distant relic of R&B’s past, somewhere in your fondest memories along with bubblegum pop, GigaPets and trying to find a holographic Charizard.
However, now at 36 years old, the one-named crooner has been embarking on a new era in his music career that’s seen him surpass the sophomore jinx by close to a decade thanks to a viral moment back in 2016 — his first, actually.
It made for the perfect story to lead us into this week’s segment of “My First Time.”
You might’ve heard Sammie’s story in some form or another in the past, like on Instagram as seen above from a post back in August 2022. However, we personally can never get tired of hearing this triumphant tale. Perseverance, unwavering faith and a will to continue pushing forward even with the odds going against you are just some of the gems you can take from this one. You’re welcome in advanced!
Watch R&B’s Sammie get real with us about the benefits of going viral in this week’s “My First Time” story:
- My First Time: Sammie Explains The Sweet Taste Of Inaugural Viral Fame
- My First Time: Bryan-Michael Cox Says Day26 And ‘Making The Band 4’ Was His First Taste Of Fame
- My First Time: Justice Baiden Remembers Making (And Losing!) His First $10K From Producing
My First Time: Sammie Explains The Sweet Taste Of Inaugural Viral Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
