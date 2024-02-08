BHM2024: Abbie’s Cigars Brings Quality Cigars & Culture To The Triangle

As we celebrate Black History Month, Foxy 107/104 and NC Department of Health & Human Services are proud to shine a light on local history makers in the Triangle!
This week, we highlight Scott Turner & Rosalind Keeys, the owners of Abbie’s Cigars in Knightdale. With the cigar industry being widely unknown and/or misunderstood by the general public, the success of Abbie’s Cigars is especially noteworthy. They chat with Karen Clark about their journey to becoming the largest Black-owned cigar lounge & smoke shop in the Raleigh-Durham area and how the cigar industry grew from a local standpoint.
