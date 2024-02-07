Adopt A Furry Friend To Be Your Friend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get ready for a week of love and companionship as the Wake County Animal Center launches its Valentine’s adoption campaign on Feb. 10. To make this time of year even more special, adoption fees will be just $25 for dogs six months and older and $5 for cats through Feb. 16.

“The Wake County Animal Center is dedicated to finding loving families for our furry friends,” said Susan Evan, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “This Valentine’s Day special is the perfect opportunity for individuals and families to welcome a new four-legged friend into their hearts. We believe every pet deserves a loving home and what better time to open your homes than during the season of love.”

Currently, 86 dogs, three puppies, 20 cats and one kitten are waiting in the shelter to find their forever homes. Another 30 pets are in foster care, ready for adoption. With 140 pets, the Center is quickly reaching a critical point where we won’t be able to shelter any more homeless pets. The Center urges our community to come forward and adopt.

Our staff will assist you in getting to know the unique personality of each pet and make sure potential adopters find their perfect match. Before going to their new homes, all pets receive spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and required vaccinations.

If you adopt a pet from the Wake County Animal Center, we encourage you to share your story and pictures on social media. Tag Wake County Animal Center and use the hashtag, #AdoptLove for a chance to see your pet highlighted on our accounts. You’ll help us spread the love of your adoption story and inspire others to consider adopting. You’ll help us spread the love of your adoption story and inspire others to consider adopting.

If you are looking for the ideal Valentine’s gift for the animal lover in your life, consider our gift certificates, available for any amount and redeemable towards pet adoption within a year of purchase.

To further support our pets, consider giving the gift of love through a donation. Your donations will help us find new homes for our animals.

Ready to adopt? Check out our adoption gallery or come by and see the pets’ sweet faces for yourself! The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

