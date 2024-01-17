Diddy’s Name Is Still On The Guest List For Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Soirée

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Diddy might be on the outs in the eyes of many fans and fellow entertainers following the allegations made by Cassie and a few other women at the end of last year, but Clive Davis doesn’t seem to have a problem hanging with the embattled music icon at all.

According to Page Six, Clive Davis extended Diddy an invitation to his exclusive annual pre-Grammy party, should Diddy decide to attend and face everyone who’s become familiar with his alleged antics behind closed doors. After a digital invite for the event was sent out to potential attendees, many noticed that Diddy wasn’t as heavily featured in the video montage as he has been in years passed.

That led to some speculating that maybe Diddy was booted off the guest list due to the allegations thrown at him by Cassie and a few other women who alleged they were subjected to sexual assault and other forms of physical violence as well. Still, that doesn’t seem to matter to Davis as a source close to the matter told Page Six, “Puffy is perennially invited to the party. He’s always on the list.”

Per Page Six:

“Puffy wasn’t scrubbed,” they said. “Each year, the photos included in the pre-Grammy gala invitation are updated. Different artists, guests and performers are changed from year to year.”

Combs is nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album category for his latest project, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” at this year’s Grammys.

We hear Combs has no plans to attend the awards show despite the nomination. But the Grammys did not disinvite him from the show, since its standard policy is that the Recording Academy invite all nominees.

Though he’s denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight for his good name after immediately settling out of court with Cassie, Puff must know it’ll be an uncomfortable situation for him (and others) to attend these kind of events with the allegations against him still raw in the minds of his fellow music industry peers.

Still, don’t be surprised if Diddy returns to the spotlight next year after falling back from public view until everything blows over and people move on from these allegations.

What do y’all think of this situation? Are y’all surprised Clive Davis still has Diddy on his guest list? Let us know in the comments section below.

Diddy’s Name Is Still On The Guest List For Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Soirée was originally published on hiphopwired.com