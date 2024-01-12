WakeMed Warns of Fake Doctor Floating Around The Triangle

WakeMed is warning residents of a person reportedly impersonating a doctor at local healthcare facilities.
Confirmed to ABC11, WakeMed is aware of the incident and is working with police to ensure the safety and security of its patients.
WakeMed’s Statement:
“An individual has been observed at WakeMed and other local hospitals recently impersonating a member of the Medical Staff. While at other hospitals, the individual has been witnessed interacting with staff and patients, as well as taking items from offices and other locations.”
WakeMed Campus Police is on high alert and working to find the impersonator.
