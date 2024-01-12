Taraji P. Henson Talks Perimenopause, How She Self-Cares, And Operating From A Place Of Love

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Taraji P. Henson is our virtual homegirl. She is dynamic, speaks her mind, knows all about rocking gold hoops and laid edges, and advocates for women’s health. All these attributes and more make us love her deeply. After chatting with the award-winning actress about her latest collaboration with Always Discreet, self-care, and operating from a place of love through life’s tests, our love for her has intensified.

In addition to her strenuous work schedule, Henson adds perimenopause advocate to her agenda. The multihyphenate has teamed up with the brand to tackle common but often unaddressed perimenopause symptoms like bladder leaks and more. “I’m all about mental wellness and taking care of myself, and this falls right along that line. I’m sick and tired of women talking about our issues in the dark shadows. Nothing changes that way. That doesn’t service us. It makes us feel shame,” expressed the mother.

Like most Black women, Henson comes from a generation of ladies who don’t usually talk about their private business in public, leaving them to suffer in silence or miss out on the opportunity to educate their successors. The Always Discreet “I Wish I Knew” campaign aims to normalize women having open conversations about their perimenopause experiences in hopes of combating the stigma and educating other women about symptoms like bladder leaks. “All I knew was about hot flashes. I wish someone had told the younger Taraji about the depression, mental fog, and loss of sleep. I wish I would have known these things,” the Washington, DC native revealed.

Henson is adamant about women’s mental wellness and self-care. When asked how she pours into herself, she references her TPH by Taraji hair products that promote luxuriating and relaxing experiences. “Turning my phone off and being home with my dog or being in my salon, washing my scalp with my TPH products, and relaxing in my sauna or tub with a mask on are ways I care for myself, ” said the haircare boss.

This year looks promising for the talented entertainer. She is one of the stars of the award-winning film The Color Purple and probably has other dynamic projects in the works. However, regarding her New Year goals, Henson concentrates on something other than work: self. “I just want to continue to be a better person and to operate from a place of love even when it’s hard. That’s hard work,” declared Henson.

