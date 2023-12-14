Nanny Woes: Da Brat And Judy Juggle Parenting And Work In This ‘Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special’ Exclusive Clip

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Da Brat and Judy are in full throttle, raising True Legend and balancing their endeavors. While these two ladies are bosses in their perspective crafts and have more resources than most, they still face the same challenges as most mothers: seeking trustworthy childcare.

Da Brat and Judy are quickly becoming one of our favorite couples to watch. They have given us a front-row seat to their lives, and we have fallen in love with their energy, relationship, and entrepreneurial drive. We witnessed their budding relationship turn into a loving marriage. Now, they have introduced their precious son, True, to the world, and we can’t get enough of their adorable family.

In tonight’s episode of Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special, the couple are looking to hire a nanny to assist them with their tot while they return to their hustles. In the clip above, Da Brat converses with RHOA star Kandi Burruss about a nanny reference. Finding a caretaker for your loved one, especially your children, is no easy feat, and Da Brat and Judy have their work cut out for them as they navigate this significant task in a hilarious way.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special is a five-part series that delves into the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship and their journey with parenthood. Although motherhood can be challenging, Da Brat and Judy revealed in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful that being parents to True is pure joy. “We have a beautiful baby boy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me, and I will do it all over again,” stated the “What’Chu Like” rapper.

We love this for Da Brat and Judy and can’t wait to see their family continue to flourish!

Catch the show tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on We tv and on streaming service ALLBLK every Monday following the WE tv episode.

