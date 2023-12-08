Don’t Miss Carrboro’s Annual Holiday Events!

Join The Town of Carrboro in celebrating the Holiday season!
Annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Join us at Carrboro Town Hall as we gather and celebrate the festive season!
We welcome all community members to join members of the Town Council along with local schoolchildren from Carrboro and McDougle Elementary as we officially kick off the season with music and the lighting of the community tree.
This event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, in front of Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St.
Chapel Hill – Carrboro Community Holiday Parade
The annual Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Holiday Parade is kicking off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade route begins at 140 West Plaza, travels along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, proceeds to Main Street in Carrboro, and ends at Carrboro Town Hall.
This year’s theme will be “Walkin’ in a winter wonderland” to feature modes of travel like walking, biking, and rollerblading.
Kids, Cookies & Candy Canes
Join our holiday celebration for children of all ages! Bring the family to the Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro, NC on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon and enjoy some holiday fun! Join us for cookies, crafts, and a children’s show.
Visit the Events Calendar on our website to learn more about all our upcoming events.
