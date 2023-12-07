The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Holiday Parade Is Saturday

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Come join us for the annual Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Holiday Parade, kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade route begins at 140 West Plaza, travels along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, proceeds to Main Street in Carrboro, and ends at Carrboro Town Hall.

Arrive early to secure a spot to watch community groups and organizations “Walkin’ in a winter wonderland”. Be sure to check out all our local offerings at https://downtownchapelhill.com/ or https://visitcarrboro.com/ and explore the area’s restaurants and shops once the parade is over.

Road Closures

W. Franklin Street between Columbia Street and Church Street in Chapel Hill will be closed to motor vehicle traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Church Street will also be closed at this time. The remainder of W. Franklin Street between Church Street and Merritt Mill Road will be closed to vehicles closer to the parade’s start time and until the parade enters Carrboro.

E. Main Street and W. Main Street in Carrboro will be closed to motor vehicle traffic beginning at 10 a.m. Streets will reopen as the parade moves through the area.

Drivers should also expect delays at the main intersections of W. Main Street and N. Greensboro Street, W. Main Street and Jones Ferry Road and around Town Hall throughout the morning.

Parking

Parking will be available at 140 West, the parking deck at the Hampton Inn and other lots downtown. Learn more about parking in Chapel Hill at [//www.parkonthehill.com]www.parkonthehill.com and parking in Carrboro at [//www.carrboronc.gov/parking]www.carrboronc.gov/parking

Bus Routes

Several bus routes will be affected. Riders should expect delays and refer to www.chtransit.org

