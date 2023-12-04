RALEIGH: Police Investigates Crash Involving RPD Cruiser

Raleigh Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a RPD cruiser near New Bern Avenue, according to WRAL.
Authorities responded to a call at 4:19 am from an officer needing assistance. The call was made from the intersection at North Carver Street and Pender Street.
It appears that a RPD cruiser collided with another car, knocking down a power pole. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not known as of press time.
The intersection, located near Fisher Street Park, is closed while the investigation continues. Duke Energy is currently working to repair the broken power pole.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
We Can't Go For That! Daryl Hall Files Restraining Order Against John Oates In Messy Legal Battle
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs To Temporarily Step Down as REVOLT Chairman
-
Cheryl Lynn Enjoys "Lovely" Royalties As "Encore" Gets A Resurgence On TikTok
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
Bonnets & Politics: Cardi B Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams & President Joe Biden, X Users React
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Special Prosecutor Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Jail After Appeal Was Shot Down