Lighting of Wake Forest Happening Tonight

Source: ChinaFotoPress / GettyYou’re invited to experience the wonder and magic of the holiday season at the 2023 Lighting of Wake Forest on Friday, Dec. 1! This year’s event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. in Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St.

Our ceremony will feature the lighting of the Christmas tree and Santa’s exciting arrival in a Wake Forest fire truck.

Please note: Mayor Vivian Jones is scheduled to light the Town’s Christmas tree in Centennial Plaza at approximately 6:15 p.m.

There will be a children’s craft activity provided by Wake Forest Woman’s Club, an ornament sale by the Wake Forest Historical Museum, a holiday sweet treat sale by Polka Dot Treat Shop, a kettle corn sale by GypZea Maize, chocolate sale by Make Room for Dessert LLC, special guest appearances from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, and musical performances by local choral groups (Wake Forest iSTEM Magnet Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, and Patriot Pride Honors Chorus from Heritage Middle School). There will also be a special performance from the Magnolia Belles, a student-run a cappella group of vocally talented women from East Carolina University.

Crumbl of Wake Forest will also be in attendance passing out free sample sized cookies (while supplies last).

Dining Options

The following food trucks will also be in attendance: La Katrina Tacos, Ultimate Eggrolls, and Little Halos.

Please also explore the variety of dining options available throughout our Downtown.

Parking

Event parking is available along several side streets and public parking lots in Downtown Wake Forest.

Handicapped parking will be available in the Town Hall parking lot directly across from Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loans.

PLEASE NOTE: Some parking lots may appear to be public, when in fact they are private. Read all signage in the parking lot to determine what type of lot you are using. Private lots are intended for business patrons only.

