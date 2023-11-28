Rocky Mount Is Ready To Light Up The Holidays!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The city of Rocky Mount will kick off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. with the lighting of City Lake Park. The event will include carriage rides, free hot cocoa, inflatables and more! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the gazebo to visit with children of all ages.

The sights and sounds of the season continue at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 when the annual Rocky Mount Christmas Parade fills the streets of downtown with local bands, floats and of course, Santa Claus. Station Square, located at 301 S. Church St., near the end of the parade route, will

host a food truck rodeo in conjunction with the parade.

Laughter and joy will fill the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences the second weekend of December. Audiences will be able to embrace their inner elf when Elf the Musical takes to the Imperial Centre Theatre stage Dec. 7-9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at imperialcentre.org/theatre or by calling 252-972-1266.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, the Imperial Centre will also host Winter Wonderland featuring a visit from Santa Claus, an interactive holiday music show, free arts and crafts activities, inflatables, carriage rides and more! The Imperial Centre is located at 270 Gay St. in downtown Rocky Mount.

