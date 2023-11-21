For The Culinary Challenged: Restaurants In The Triangle Open On Thanksgiving Day

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it’s usually the time where there is a lot of family, a lot of laughs, and a LOT of food.

However, for whatever reason, one may not be cooking a traditional feast. Maybe they’re spending the holiday solo. Maybe they don’t know how to cook a huge feast. And then there’s the holiday renegade (like the writer of this article) that just doesn’t feel like cooking!

If you are in any of the categories mentioned (or can’t make it to the big family feast for whatever reason), no worries! There are plenty of restaurants that will be open around the Triangle for Turkey Day. Here’s a list of some of the restaurants that will be open, according to WRAL News.

For a complete listing, CLICK HERE!