Check Out This Summer Internship Opportunity For Undergrads

Published on November 17, 2023

NC IDEA seeks talented undergraduate students with a genuine interest in startups and entrepreneurship, regardless of major, as demonstrated by taking an entrepreneurship class, starting a business, working at a startup, or some other relevant experience. Candidates should possess life experiences or personal perspectives relating to the underserved populations we serve through our grants and programs, including people of color, women, and rural or economically distressed communities.

This program is ideal for undergraduate students with 1) a real interest in startups and entrepreneurship, no matter what your major or 2) a desire, following graduation, to become involved in a startup company or organization supporting startups in North Carolina.

Interested applicants can view the 2024 NC IDEA Undergraduate Internship Webinar Information Session and the Presentation Deck.

The Summer Undergraduate Internship application for 2024 is now open.  For any additional questions please email programs@ncidea.org. Apply Here

 

