Get Paid $2500 To Watch Christmas Movies

If you love watching Christmas movies, you could get paid from doing it!

Cabletv.com is looking to pay someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies plus a year of seven streaming services. The job is called “chief of cheer.”

Check out the application.

According to their online post:

At CableTV.com, one of our favorite holiday traditions is breaking out the bin of old VHS tapes (or, more realistically, the “holiday” sections of our favorite streaming services) and watching some classic seasonal movies. If you feel the same, we have good news for you: you could get paid $2,500 just for keeping up this festive tradition.

Every year, we appoint one “Chief of Cheer” into our Dream Job position, and task them with the very important responsibility of watching 25 movies in 25 days. Are you up to the task? Read on to find out more.

What will you get?

In addition to the cash prize of $2,500 (enough to buy a whole sleigh-full of holiday gifts), we’ll also supply you with a year’s subscriptions to the following seven streaming services: Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime

Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now

What’s the job? If you get inducted as our next Chief of Cheer, we’ll be counting on you to watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days. It’s a difficult responsibility to accept an appointment from CableTV (.com)—you’ll have to keep track of each movie you watch and rank it in three categories: Nostalgia

Heartwarming storytelling

Holiday cheer In addition, we ask that you rank each of the seven included streaming services (listed above) for these three factors: Is the streaming service easy to use?

Did you have any problems using the streaming service, such as poor video quality or error codes?

Does the service have a good selection of holiday films? Be honest in your responses! We always strive to be as accurate as possible in our research to provide readers like you with the most up-to-date entertainment news and reviews.

