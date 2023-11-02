CHCCS Launches New Afterschool/Evening Bus Service For Students

CHCCS wants to make it easier on students and their families to join sports, clubs, arts and activities. Transportation home should no longer be a barrier. Starting this week CHCCS is now operating afterschool/evening bus transportation from every middle and high school into Chapel Hill and Carrboro neighborhoods, offered to students who participate in afternoon and early-evening activities (sports, clubs, theatre, etc.).
All routes will run Monday through Thursday. Buses (one bus per school) will leave each middle school promptly at 5:35 p.m. and each high school at 6:35 p.m.
Middle Schools (service offered M-Th, except when there is no school for students):
Bus departs Culbreth Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)
-
Brandywine Rd. & Princeton Dr.
-
Bayberry Dr. & Rhododendron Ct.
-
Greenwood Rd. & Old Mill Rd.
-
Circle Park Pl. & Sprunt St.
-
Final stop: Bus arrives at Carrboro HS 6:24 p.m. (approx.)
Bus departs McDougle Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)
-
Morris Grove Elementary (215 Eubanks Rd.)
-
Meadow Ln. & Rollingwood Rd.
-
Southern Dr. & Terrace View Dr.
-
Stonegate Dr. & Woodgate Dr.
-
Final stop: Bus arrives at Carrboro HS 6:18 p.m. (approx.)
Bus departs Phillips Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)
-
S. Estes Dr. at Ridgefield Apts.
-
Ephesus Elementary (1495 Ephesus Church Rd.)
-
Jackie Robinson St. & Legion Rd.
-
Booker Creek Rd. & Foxwood Dr.
-
Perry Creek Dr. & Chippoaks Dr.
-
Final stop: Bus arrives at East Chapel Hill HS 5:56 p.m. (approx.)
Bus departs Smith Middle School 5:35 p.m. (loading at 5:30)
-
Commons Way Dr. & Lake Hogan Farm Rd.
-
Dogwood Dr. & Westwood Dr.
-
Hargraves Community Center (216 N. Roberson St.)
-
Eubanks Rd. & Myrica St.
-
Whitfield Rd. & Oakstone Dr.
-
Final stop: Bus arrives at Chapel Hill HS 6:30 p.m. (approx.)
High Schools (service offered M-Th, except when there is no school for students):
Bus departs Carrboro High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)
-
Hargraves Community Center (216 N. Roberson St.)
-
Legion Rd. at Greenfield Place Apts. (200 Formosa Ln.)
-
MLK Blvd. & Banks Dr.
-
Final stop: Chapel Hill HS (9217 Seawell School Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)
Bus departs Chapel Hill High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)
-
Carrboro Plaza Park & Ride (Old Fayetteville Rd.)
-
Jones Ferry Rd. at Ashbrooke Apts. (601 Jones Ferry Rd.)
-
Lincoln Center (750 S. Merritt Mill Rd.)
-
Final stop: Carraway Village Park & Ride (Eubanks Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)
Bus departs East Chapel Hill High School 6:35 p.m. (loading at 6:30)
-
Legion Rd. at Greenfield Place Apts. (200 Formosa Ln.)
-
Willow Dr. & Connor Dr.
-
Glenwood Elementary (2 Prestwick Rd.)
-
Final stop: Lincoln Center (750 S. Merritt Mill Rd.) 7:25 p.m. (approx.)
Additional information:
-
Students must have a bus pass to board the afterschool bus, which they can obtain at school.
-
Students should be prepared to walk or have a ride from these stops.
-
Students and their guardians should communicate regarding the stop nearest to their residence.
-
These stops do NOT follow the “distance from home” limitations of the regular daily stops. They have been extended beyond what students might be accustomed to.
-
Please note that routes are subject to adjustments depending on ridership numbers.
-
