Chapel Hill Couple Among Hostages Taken From Israel

A couple with ties to Chapel Hill are confirmed to be among the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists.
WRAL reports that Senator Ted Budd confirmed that he spoke with the families of the hostages. He emphasized suspending humanitarian aid to Gaza until every hostage is retrieved safely.
“Given that Gaza is governed by Hamas, I simply do not believe it is right to give a dime of taxpayer money to the very terrorists who are holding Americans hostage,” Budd said from the Senate floor this week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
An estimated 220 hostages are still being held by Hamas after the initial attack on Oct. 7. More than half of those hostages are from foreign nations. So far, four hostages have been freed, and a diplomat said that talks were “progressing positively.” However, there is no breakthrough yet.
MORE ON THIS STORY: CLICK HERE
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of "Shaft," Dies at 81
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Nashville Police Chief’s Son On The Run After Allegedly Shooting Two Cops
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Her Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
DURHAM: Wrong-Way Driver Speeds Through Hillside High's Homecoming Parade
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack