Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry

Ready, set, tune in! The Friends of the State Archives of North Carolina invite you to learn about the history of one of our state’s great football rivalries during a virtual lunch & learn program. Professor Charles Johnson of North Carolina Central University will present his favorite archival discoveries from the research for his new book, co-authored with Professor Arwin Smallwood of N.C. Agricultural & Technical State University, ”NCA&T vs. NCCU: More Than Just a Game.” Put yourself in the bleachers of bygone seasons as you learn about pivotal moments on the field and beyond.
This “Lunch and Learn” event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.
Register in advance: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_doDjGbO0SGOWPg6ZAQ9nCQ#/registration
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of "Shaft," Dies at 81
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Nashville Police Chief’s Son On The Run After Allegedly Shooting Two Cops
-
Halle Bailey Didn’t Announce Her Pregnancy Despite Misplaced Glamour Quote
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
DURHAM: Wrong-Way Driver Speeds Through Hillside High's Homecoming Parade
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack