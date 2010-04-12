How To Use Diet In Diabetes Management

0 reads Leave a comment
Step 1: Count your carbohydrates
Eat a diet comprising 45 to 65 percent carbohydrates. Select healthy carbs, such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and low-fat dairy products.
Step 2: Choose fiber-rich foods
Pick foods rich in fiber, such as leafy greens, legumes, whole-wheat flour, and nuts. Aim for 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day.
Step 3: Limit bad fats
Limit your intake of butter and margarine and use olive or canola oil when cooking. Check food labels to avoid saturated and trans fats in processed foods.
Step 4: Choose good protein
Choose lean cuts of protein, such as sirloin or boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Try to eat heart-healthy fish, such as salmon or tuna, at least twice a week.
