Don’t Miss Fuquay-Varina’s Haunted Trail This Weekend

Published on October 20, 2023

Join Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources for a scary good time as you walk the Haunted Trail…if you dare. There are two trail options, both taking place at the Carroll Howard Johnson Environmental Education Park: a kid-friendly Family Trail and a Full Fright trail.

Family Trail

Saturday, October 21, 5 – 6 pm

The Family Trail is a light-hearted, sun-lit, fun walk through the trail. Attendees are encouraged to wear their costumes and to interact with the characters they meet along the trail. This trail is appropriate for young children and their families.

Full Fright

Saturday, October 21, 7 – 9 pm

Full Fright is designed to frighten. It is a terrifying walk in the dark through the woods with unexpected surprises around every turn. It is not recommended for children under the age of 10. Children between the ages of 10-12 should be accompanied by an adult.

Parking

Although the event is at Carroll Howard Park, please park at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center and take the shuttle bus to Carroll Howard Johnson Park. You may also park at the Community Center and walk the Jeff Wells Trail to Carroll Howard Johnson Park. Flashlights are recommended for those who choose to arrive at the event via the Jeff Wells Trail.

 

Fuquay-Varina

