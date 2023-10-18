RALEIGH: Great Dane Welcomes Record-Breaking Litter at Local Rescue

What initially looked like a regular rescue at Raleigh-based Perfectly Imperfect Pups turned out to be extraordinary after a recently rescued Great Dane welcomed puppies… a LOT of them.
As reported by WRAL, the rescue brought in a pregnant great dane named Meadow last weekend. Just two days later, she gave birth to a whopping 15 puppies!
“This is the largest litter we’ve ever seen!” said the non-profit, foster-based rescue.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
With the photo of the new family going viral, Meadow is enjoying her moment in the spotlight. Unfortunately, it hasn’t always been this way. In less than a year, Meadow was passed around to 5 different homes.
Despite Meadow’s sweet temperament, she has yet to find her forever home.
“She gave birth to another litter in February 2023, and that started her journey of many homes,” said the rescue.
The good news is that Meadow is currently in a loving foster home with her puppies. Now, the rescue is inviting the community to help send gifts to help in the care for this unexpectedly large family of adorable pooches.
Anyone interested in helping can shop Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Amazon wishlist here or make monetary donations here.
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Is Halle Bailey’s Casual Look Giving Baby Bump?
-
DURHAM: Wrong-Way Driver Speeds Through Hillside High's Homecoming Parade
-
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out Pics of Him Looking Like a Snack
-
North Carolina Central University Mourns Loss of First-Year Transfer Student
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams